Biyombo provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 117-103 win over the Jazz.

Biyombo maintained his solid play despite moving to the bench with Deandre Ayton back in action. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the veteran backup has averaged 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 22.0 minutes.