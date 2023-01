Biyombo chipped in six points (3-6 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over the Hornets.

Biyombo was efficient with limited chances on the offensive end, but his big contributions came on the defensive end. He ripped down eight defensive rebounds and tallied a season-high five blocks. Biyombo is averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 blocks in three straight starts.