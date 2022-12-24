Biyombo chipped in six points (3-3 FG, 0-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to Memphis.

Biyombo saw 21 minutes of court time, significantly more than his season average. That was partly due to Deandre Ayton getting into foul trouble, though the blowout nature of the contest also played a role. Biyombo made the most of his opportunity, especially on the defensive end, where he blocked four shots and nabbed two thefts. He's swatted multiple shots in three of his past six games.