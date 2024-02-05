Bol logged eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 140-112 win over the Wizards.

Bol had missed 10 straight games with a sore foot before he was cleared to play ahead of Friday's 129-120 loss to the Hawks. Head coach Frank Vogel held Bol out of the rotation for that contest, but the 24-year-old entered Sunday's game ahead of Keita Bates-Diop, who didn't get off the bench 7:41 remained in the fourth quarter. With Bol putting up quality numbers while going a plus-14 during his time on the court, he'll likely remain the primary backup to starting power forward Kevin Durant in Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks.