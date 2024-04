Bol finished with two rebounds in two minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Bol managed just two minutes during garbage time, continuing his disappointing season. Despite his reputation in many fantasy circles, Bol is simply not that good. At this point, there is no reason to think he will ever be anything more than a per-minute specialist with very little upside when it comes to sustainable playing time.