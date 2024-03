Bol closed Thursday's 120-113 win over the Raptors with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes.

Bol has played double-digit minutes in six of Phoenix's last seven games, averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 17.7 minutes during that stretch. The Suns continue to deal with multiple injuries, allowing Bol to handle a consistent bench role, but his fantasy value remains limited.