Bol posted six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block in nine minutes during Thursday's 123-100 preseason win over the Lakers.

Bol played the second-fewest minutes of any Suns player Thursday. Once the regular season rolls around on Oct. 24, he is expected to be Phoenix's third-string center behind Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks.