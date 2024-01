Bol (ankle) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Bol sprained his ankle in Fright's 113-97 win over the Heat. While X-rays came back negative according to Shane Young of Forbes.com, the injury is still severe enough to keep him sidelined. The big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday agianst the Clippers.