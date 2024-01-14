Bol is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness.

Bol's professional career got off to a slow start in part to foot issues, so his listing on the injury report is somewhat disconcerting. For now, the Suns haven't indicated that Bol's sore foot is anything more than a day-to-day concern, so he could have a chance at returning to action in Phoenix's next game Tuesday against the Kings. After recently missing a pair of games due to an ankle concern, Bol returned to action in Thursday's 127-109 win over the Lakers, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 17 minutes.