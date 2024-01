Bol accumulated 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Monday's 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was the first game of the season that Bol saw double digit minutes, as he made the most of his opportunity with Kevin Durant (hamstring) getting the night off. Durant is expected back for Wednesday's game versus Dallas, but Bol's performance Monday will likely be in the back of coach Frank Vogel's mind the next time his team is shorthanded.