Bol amassed a season-high 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Nuggets.

After not playing more than 12 minutes in any of his appearances this season prior to February, Bol has suddenly gotten a longer look with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined and has taken advantage, scoring in double digits in back-to-back games while recording 10 rebounds, seven blocks and five three-pointers. The 25-year-old big is still behind Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee on the Phoenix depth chart at center, but Bol's rim protection could earn him a consistent spot in the frontcourt rotation even after Durant returns.