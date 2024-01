Bol (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This will mark Bol's second consecutive missed game due to a right ankle sprain. He stepped up in Kevin Durant's (hamstring) three-game absence, averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks over 16.3 minutes, but will now be forced out until he is healthy again. Bol's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Clippers.