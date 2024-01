Bol suffered a right ankle sprain during Friday's 113-97 win over the Heat, but X-rays came back negative, Shane Young of Forbes.comreports.

Bol finished the game with four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 10 minutes. He's been getting some rare opportunities with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Sunday's game versus Memphis.