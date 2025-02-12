Bol had 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Suns continue to tinker with their first unit, and Bradley Beal's (toe) absence gave them another opportunity to experiment. Using Bol increased the team's interior size, which they opted for against Memphis instead of a small-ball approach featuring an expanded role for Grayson Allen. Although the Suns fell short, using Bol in this manner yielded great results, so we could see more of this combination down the stretch, especially if Beal misses more games.