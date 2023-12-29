Beal (ankle), who's listed as questionable, participated in the Suns' morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has missed the last five games due to a right ankle sprain but is trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's matchup. Given Beal has appeared in only six games this season due to a back injury and now an ankle issue, it's safe to presume he'll operate under strict minutes limitations if he's cleared to suit up. Eric Gordon, Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen would likely see slightly reduced roles if Beal is active versus Charlotte.