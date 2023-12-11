Beal (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has been a full go at recent practices and is all set to make his first appearance since Nov. 12. It's fair to expect restrictions right out of the gate, but we likely won't hear specifics until after Tuesday's morning shootaround. With Kevin Durant (ankle) considered questionable and Grayson Allen (groin) ruled out, Beal's usage rate could potentially be much higher than usual Tuesday.