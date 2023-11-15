Beal (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beal has continued to deal with back spasms recently, but he was expected to suit up for Wednesday's matchup. Devin Booker (calf) and Kevin Durant will also be available, marking the first time during the regular season that the three players will be on the court together. Over his first three appearances of the season, Beal has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.