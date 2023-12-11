Beal (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has been a full participant in recent practices and has been given the green light to make his first appearance since Nov. 12 after a 12-game absence due to a low-back strain. The veteran guard will likely be facing some restrictions in his return to action Tuesday, but the Suns may not outline any sort of minutes limit for Beal until after Tuesday's morning shootaround. With Kevin Durant (ankle) considered questionable and Grayson Allen (groin) ruled out for Tuesday's contest, Beal's usage rate could be much higher than usual in his return to action.