Beal (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Beal has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a sprained right elbow, though he was able to suit up in Saturday's win over Portland after missing Thursday's win over the Clippers. The 31-year-old has appeared in four regular-season games, during which he has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals-plus-blocks across 35.8 minutes per game. If Beal is ruled out, Ryan Dunn should handle an increased role.