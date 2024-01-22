Beal supplied 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Pacers.

Beal had one of his best offensive performances of the season Sunday, securing his second-highest point total while ending as one of three Suns players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Beal has recorded 25 or more points in four games this year, with his season-best outing occurring Jan. 11 when he posted 37 points against the Lakers. Beal has finished with 20 or more points in three of his last five contests.