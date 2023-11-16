Coach Frank Vogel called Beal (back soreness) probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. If active, Beal will be under a minute restriction.

An earlier report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that Beal would suit up Wednesday, but it appears he still hasn't been cleared. While he's still considered likely to play, Vogel did note that Beal would be under a minutes restriction if he plays. Look for a concrete ruling closer to Wednesday's 9:00 ET tipoff.