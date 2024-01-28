Beal (nasal fracture) will play Sunday versus Orlando.
Beal will not miss a game after having his nose fractured Friday versus Indiana. He will wear a mask in Sunday's contest, but the custom mask that Beal was fitted for will not arrive until Monday, so it's plausible that he could deal with some discomfort or awkwardness Sunday.
