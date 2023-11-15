Beal (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beal has continued to deal with renewed back discomfort, but he had been listed as probable heading into Wednesday. With Beal, Devin Booker (calf) and Kevin Durant all getting the green light to play Wednesday, the trio will share the court together for the first time all season. Over his first three appearances of the season, Beal has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per game, but he's shot just 39.1 percent from the floor.