Beal ended with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Raptors.

Beal took a backseat in scoring Thursday due to Kevin Durant's and Grayson Allen's performances, but he still posted an excellent stat line while ending just two assists shy of a double-double. Beal has struggled massively with injuries this season, and there's no question the lack of availability hurts his fantasy upside, but he's been productive when healthy. He's averaging 20.6 points per game in his 10 appearances since the beginning of February.