Beal (finger) did not practice Tuesday and is officially questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal is at risk of missing his first contest since Feb. 29 after spraining his finger in the final minutes of Monday's loss to San Antonio. The injury is on his shooting hand, and Beal unsuccessfully attempted to get a splint taped up to rejoin crunch-time action of Monday's game. His status is murky for Wednesday.