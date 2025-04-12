Beal racked up 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the Spurs.

Beal delivered in the decisive win, and the chances of Beal's return next year are likely due to his no-trade clause. The Suns are carrying a lot of cash with their star-studded lineup, and some heads are bound to roll after the dramatic eight-game skid that dashed the team's playoff hopes. Only time will tell if Beal elects to find another suitor, but injury issues harm his value.