Beal supplied 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 win over the Nuggets.

Beal has been on a tear of late and surpassed the 20-point mark for a third consecutive game Wednesday while ending just one point shy of tying his season-best scoring output. What's even more impressive is the fact that Beal has been shooting the ball at an extremely high clip of late. The veteran guard is averaging 22.0 points per game while making 57.0 percent of his shots, including 53.8 percent of his threes, over his last five outings.