Beal (nose) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with Orlando, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal suffered a nasal fracture after taking an elbow to the face in Friday's loss to Indiana, and though he's been fitted for a mask to protect his nose, he may not be cleared to play in advance of Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. If Beal is unable to play, Eric Gordon or Josh Okogie would be the most likely candidates to replace him in the starting five.