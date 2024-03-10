Beal had 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 loss to the Celtics.

Beal didn't do much in other categories outside of scoring, but fantasy managers probably wouldn't have an issue if he hovers around the 25-point mark regularly. At this point, though, the biggest win for fantasy managers who have Beal on their rosters is to keep him healthy for the final weeks of the campaign, as injuries have derailed him all season long. Beal has scored in double digits in his last four appearances and seems to be trending in the right direction, averaging 19.8 points per game across five March outings.