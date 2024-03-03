Beal (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. Head coach Frank Vogel said Beal will be on a minutes' "range", according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

This was the expectation, as Beal was upgraded to probable prior to this update. This will be Beal's first game since Feb. 13, so Vogel's words about a minutes' restriction aren't surprising at all. His return will be a big relief to Phoenix, as they are missing Eric Gordon (groin).