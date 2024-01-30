Beal closed with 19 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 118-105 victory over the Heat.

The former Wizard continues to be the third wheel in the Suns' offense behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Beal has reached 20 points only twice in the last eight games, and through 15 contests in January he's averaging 18.9 points, 5.0 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals -- solid numbers, but well below what he was producing a few seasons ago as the lead dog in Washington.