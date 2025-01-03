Share Video

Link copied!

Beal (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal sustained the left hip contusion during Tuesday's loss to Memphis, and he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. If the star swingman is sidelined, Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

More News