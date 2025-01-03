Beal (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Beal sustained the left hip contusion during Tuesday's loss to Memphis, and he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. If the star swingman is sidelined, Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
