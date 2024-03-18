Beal finished with a team-high 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 loss to Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old guard produced his best scoring effort since dropping 31 on the Thunder back on Mar. 3. Beal scored at least 15 points in every contest in between, and over that eight-game stretch he's averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 assists, .39 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 54.6 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.