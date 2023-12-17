Beal is expected to miss a few weeks due to the right ankle injury he suffered in Friday's 139-122 loss to the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Testing on Beal's ankle revealed no major damage to his ankle, but an official diagnosis of his injury may not be announced until the results of his MRI read. In any case, with the Suns expecting Beal to face another multi-week absence, Eric Gordon (lower leg) and Grayson Allen should be in store for heightened roles on the wing. Beal has had some terrible luck with injuries this season, making just six appearances in total while missing seven and 12 consecutive games due to back injuries.