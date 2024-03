Beal (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal's on track to suit up following a five-game absence, but given he hasn't played since Feb. 13, it's safe to assume he'll have some restrictions to avoid a potential setback. Before suffering the hamstring injury, Beal was playing well, averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.