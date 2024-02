Beal is probable for Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to a right ankle sprain, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal was able to play through this same injury Thursday against the Jazz, pouring in 30 points (11-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes. Assuming he suits up Saturday, he'll have a couple days to heal up before their next game on Tuesday versus the Kings.