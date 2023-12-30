Beal finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 133-119 win over Charlotte.

Beal returned to action after missing the previous five games due to an ankle injury. He was noticeably rusty on the offensive end, shooting 3-of-8 from the floor. However, he tallied seven assists in the win, playing as a facilitator, as opposed to a scoring threat. The shot will return at some point, assuming Beal can remain healthy. The fact he played 30 minutes is a great sign, giving managers hope that the worst is now behind him.