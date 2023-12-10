Beal (back) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has missed 12 straight games due to a back strain, but his return to game action appears imminent. He has logged a couple of full practices in recent days and barring a setback, he may return to action Tuesday versus Golden State. Beal's official status for that contest should surface Monday afternoon. However, it's not all positive news for the Suns, as Kevin Durant (ankle) didn't practice Sunday.