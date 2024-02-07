Beal totaled 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over the Bucks.

Beal followed up a season-high 43 points with another productive outing. The veteran recorded a season-high 10 rebounds against the Bucks, who played short-handed without Brook Lopez (personal) and Damian Lillard (ankle). Although Beal's shot can betray him at times, his secondary contributions are almost always balanced and prop up his fantasy totals effectively.