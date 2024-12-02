Coach Mike Budenholzer said Beal looked "really good" in the parts of Monday's practice he participated in, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal wasn't able to do everything at Monday's practice, but it appears he could be back in the lineup before long -- his official status for Tuesday's game against the Spurs should be released Monday night. Beal was sidelined for Saturday's win over the Warriors and has missed six of the Suns' last eight games due to a lingering calf injury. If he remains sidelined, Grayson Allen is a candidate for increased opportunities.