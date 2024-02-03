Beal logged 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Hawks.

Beal and Devin Booker (24 points, six assists) were outdone by Trae Young (32 points, 15 assists) and Dejounte Murray (22 points, five assists). Friday represented Beal's first double-double of the season and his facilitation is a welcome sight, but efficiency has been an issue over his last five games, shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 13.8 percent from deep on 14.2 total shots per game.