Beal (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Beal dealt with left knee pain after he was kicked in the leg during Sunday's loss to the Kings. On the bright side, X-rays came back negative and the star will seemingly suit up Tuesday without any limitations. Beal has been a mainstay on the injury report due to an elbow injury, and through eight regular-season appearances he has averaged 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks across 35.5 minutes per game.