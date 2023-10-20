Beal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Suns will start Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie, but they have decided to give Beal some rest in the final game of the preseason. The star guard is expected to open the season as Phoenix's de-facto point guard and third scoring option behind Durant and Devin Booker, and regardless of his role, he'll have to find a way to share the ball efficiently with the two aforementioned star players.