Suns' Bradley Beal: Officially ruled out
Beal (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pistons.
Beal will miss his second straight contest Saturday after being downgraded from doubtful to out due to a left ankle sprain. Beal's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Cleveland.
