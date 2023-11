Beal (back) is expected to play Wednesday versus Minnesota, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has started Phoenix's prior three contests, logging 30-plus minutes twice. On Tuesday, Beal discussed dealing with continued back discomfort and tightness throughout games, but he'll continue playing through the injury. He, Devin Booker (calf) and Kevin Durant are slated to play Wednesday, marking the first such occasion for the trio.