Beal (back) will remain sidelined to start the season when the Suns host the Jazz on Saturday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal's absence will mark his third straight to start the season. He is nursing back spasms and the Suns are seemingly erring on the side of caution in order to avoid a lingering issue going forward. With Devin Booker (ankle) also deemed doubtful, the likes of Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin figure to see increased roles. Beal's next chance to make his season debut will come Tuesday against the Spurs.