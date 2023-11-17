The Suns announced Friday that Beal will be re-evaluated in three weeks as he recovers from a low back strain.

Beal has played just three games this season while dealing with a back injury, which was originally described as soreness, but it appears the Suns are playing it cautiously to allow their star guard to fully recover from what is now being labeled as a strain. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen are candidates to receive increased roles in Beal's ongoing absence, while Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will presumably shoulder most of the offensive load. Beal's timetable likely makes the middle of December his target to return to game action.