Beal ended Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors with 30 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes.

Aside from leading the Suns in scoring with his first 30-point game of the season, Beal was remarkably efficient and missed just three of his 15 shots from the floor. He has started in the Suns' last two games, and while the Suns have gone 1-1 in that span, Beal's performances and numbers could suggest he might remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, as he brings far more offense to the table than Tyus Jones.