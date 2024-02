Beal (hamstring) participated in non-contract parts of Tuesday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has missed four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break, and while he hasn't been cleared for full-contract work yet, he continues to trend in the right direction. Eric Gordon (groin) and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) were also limited participants Tuesday, but they'll have one more day to recover before attempting to suit up Thursday versus Houston.