The Suns are negotiating a possible buyout with Beal, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has two years and $110 million left on his contract, but the Suns are open to ending that deal, and that move would make the veteran guard a free agent. Beal should generate heavy interest if he were to hit the open market, as he'd be free to sign any team he chooses -- and for any salary. Beal was limited to only 53 regular-season appearances (38 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. That was his worst scoring output since the 2014-15 campaign.